CBI Nabs Airtel Manager in Massive SIM Card Scam
The CBI has arrested Debashish Doley, an Airtel territory sales manager in Assam, along with two middlemen for unauthorized sale of SIM cards used in cyber scams. The crackdown revealed 1,100 ghost SIM cards sold to cybercriminals, highlighting a significant step in combating digital crime.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken significant steps against cybercrime by arresting Debashish Doley, a territory sales manager at Airtel, in Silchar, Assam. Doley is alleged to have engaged in the unauthorized sale of SIM cards, which played a vital role in various digital scams.
The operation unfolded on Wednesday, with CBI officials conducting raids at five locations in Cachar, Assam, resulting in the apprehension of three individuals, including Doley and middlemen Mahim Uddin Barbhuiya and Ashim Purkayastha. These arrests came after an extensive investigation into the illegal issuance of SIM cards without the knowledge of the legitimate individuals to whom they were purportedly issued.
This crackdown uncovered the illegal sale of 1,100 ghost SIM cards, primarily utilized for cybercrimes initiated from Southeast Asian countries targeting Indian citizens. The CBI's operation signals the Indian government's firm commitment to dismantling the infrastructure that aids cybercriminals, aiming to bring such perpetrators to justice and halt their operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cooperatives Unite to Boost Assam's Agricultural Exports Globally
Heavy Rains Paralyze Assam's Capital: Traffic Chaos and Waterlogging Woes
Amit Shah's Crucial Visit to Assam: Bridging Politics and Progress
SC grants interim protection for 4 weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in FIR by Assam Police over post allegedly criticising state’s policies.
Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Strategic Moves and Milestones