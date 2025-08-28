Left Menu

Daring Arrest of Boxer's Criminal Gang Shakes Delhi

Four criminals linked to notorious gangsters Harry Boxer and Rohit Godara were arrested by Delhi Police in a dramatic operation. The arrests, involving a gunfight, highlighted the gang's menace in the capital, with plans to target a Chandigarh businessman. This operation disrupted their extortion activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:38 IST
Daring Arrest of Boxer's Criminal Gang Shakes Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended four notorious criminals associated with foreign-based gangsters Harry Boxer and Rohit Godara, police sources revealed on Thursday. The arrests, executed amid a tense encounter, took place in both the national capital and Mohali, Punjab, marking a major victory for law enforcement against organized crime.

The operation came into action following intelligence that highlighted a potential criminal act by suspects Kartik Jakhar and Kavish in Delhi. Acting swiftly, the authorities set a tactical trap in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar late Wednesday night, resulting in the capture after a gunfire exchange that left Jakhar wounded, informed Additional Commissioner of Police, Pramod Singh Kushwah.

Further interrogation revealed plans to assassinate a businessman from Chandigarh, involving other members of the gang who were subsequently arrested in Mohali. Seized from the criminals were weapons and a photograph of the intended victim, with police confirming the group's involvement in numerous extortion cases across Delhi and Rajasthan.

