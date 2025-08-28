Diplomatic Expulsion: Iran Ambassador's Departure Amid Arson Allegations

The Iranian Ambassador to Australia, Ahmad Sadeghi, is set to leave the country following Australia's accusations of Tehran's involvement in antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. In a rare diplomatic move, Australia has given Sadeghi a 72-hour deadline to depart, marking its first such expulsion since World War Two. The Australian government claims evidence links these attacks to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, alleging financial ties to overseas individuals.

Sadeghi, speaking from Sydney Airport on Thursday evening, fervently denied the accusations, labeling them as 'baseless allegations and lies.' The ambassador addressed reporters from local TV networks, asserting Iran's innocence in the matter. Earlier, in Canberra, he took a moment outside his residence to bid farewell to the local community, expressing affection for the Australian people.

In response to the ongoing situation, Australia plans to designate Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, joining international partners like the United States and Canada. This move underscores increasing diplomatic tensions and a decisive stance against activities perceived as terrorism-linked.

