E3 Powers Trigger Snapback Mechanism Against Iran: A Diplomatic Standoff

The E3, composed of Britain, France, and Germany, activated a 30-day process to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran, escalating tensions following the U.S. and Israel's strikes on its nuclear facilities. The move seeks Iran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord, amid Tehran's alleged violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain, France, and Germany have initiated a 30-day countdown to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Iran, marking a significant diplomatic move following the recent attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States. According to a letter seen by Reuters, the decision comes as the E3 aims to prevent Tehran from advancing its nuclear programme beyond peaceful purposes.

Despite multiple attempts at negotiation, the E3's discussions with Iran in Geneva failed to achieve concrete commitments, prompting the decision to invoke the 'snapback' mechanism. The United States' previous withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord under President Trump adds complexity to the current negotiations. Hardliners in Iran urge defiance, while moderates push for diplomatic engagement.

Fears of renewed sanctions have increased economic anxiety in Iran, as political factions in Tehran remain divided. The E3 remains committed to finding a diplomatic solution, urging Iran to comply before the October deadline. Amid concerns about Iran's uranium enrichment, global powers emphasize the urgency of preventing nuclear weapons development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

