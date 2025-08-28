Guterres Warns of Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concerns over Israel's expanded military operations in Gaza City, stating these actions could have dire humanitarian consequences.

Guterres pointed out that the obstruction of U.N.-led humanitarian aid in the Palestinian enclave was causing dire starvation, terming it a consequence of intentional and inhumane decisions.

He stressed that using starvation tactics against civilians is unacceptable during warfare and urged for unhampered humanitarian access, demanding an end to all excuses and obstacles.

