Guterres Warns of Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza, warning of severe humanitarian impacts. He highlighted how blockades hinder U.N.-led aid efforts and result in starvation. Guterres emphasized that civilian protection and unimpeded humanitarian access are fundamental and must be prioritized over warfare tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concerns over Israel's expanded military operations in Gaza City, stating these actions could have dire humanitarian consequences.

Guterres pointed out that the obstruction of U.N.-led humanitarian aid in the Palestinian enclave was causing dire starvation, terming it a consequence of intentional and inhumane decisions.

He stressed that using starvation tactics against civilians is unacceptable during warfare and urged for unhampered humanitarian access, demanding an end to all excuses and obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

