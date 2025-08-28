Ballia Cracks Down on Fake Freedom Fighter Certificates

The Ballia district administration has ramped up its probe into fraudulent activities involving freedom fighter dependent certificates used to secure government positions. As of Thursday, officials revealed that ten such certificates have been exposed as fraudulent.

District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh confirmed the findings in a statement to reporters, noting that his office received numerous certificates for authentication from several institutions. "Following our investigation, we've identified ten certificates as false," Singh stated. "Measures have been implemented at the administrative level, and all relevant institutions have been duly informed about these fraudulent documents," he added.

In a bid to thwart further deception, Singh directed that all new certificate applications require accompanying affidavits, and stipulated that no duplicates be issued to previous recipients. He mentioned that the district administration is in the process of reviewing 18 applications related to 11 freedom fighters. These certificates typically certify an individual's status as a legal dependent of a recognized freedom fighter, qualifying them for benefits like government pensions.

