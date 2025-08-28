Tragic Discovery of Missing Girl: Murder Suspected in Patna

In a shocking development in Patna's Maner locality, the body of a 10-year-old girl, missing for two days, was discovered hanging from a tree on Thursday. The tragic discovery sparked outrage among residents.

The girl's family accused that she was murdered, leading to protests in the area, marked by road blockades and tyre burning. Locals demanded swift justice.

Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh stated that preliminary investigations suggest murder, with additional allegations of sexual assault. A special investigation team has been assigned, and police are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence to apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)