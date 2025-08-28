Left Menu

Tragic Discovery of Missing Girl: Murder Suspected in Patna

A 10-year-old girl, missing since Tuesday, was found dead by hanging in Patna's Maner locality. Her death has sparked local outrage, with allegations of murder and possible sexual assault. Police have launched an investigation and are analyzing evidence to identify the perpetrator.

In a shocking development in Patna's Maner locality, the body of a 10-year-old girl, missing for two days, was discovered hanging from a tree on Thursday. The tragic discovery sparked outrage among residents.

The girl's family accused that she was murdered, leading to protests in the area, marked by road blockades and tyre burning. Locals demanded swift justice.

Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh stated that preliminary investigations suggest murder, with additional allegations of sexual assault. A special investigation team has been assigned, and police are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence to apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DPCC Introduces SOP for Environmental Compensation Assessment

BJP Blames Rahul Gandhi for Insults in Bihar

U.S. Economy Sees Unexpected Growth Amid Trade Challenges

Rajasthan CM Instructs Contractors to Pay for Delays

