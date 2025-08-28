Left Menu

Europe Moves to Reimpose UN Sanctions on Iran: A Diplomatic 'Snapback'

France, Germany, and the UK initiated a move to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. This follows Iran's conflict with Israel, which left Tehran further isolated. The 'snapback' mechanism targets Iran’s economy, freezing assets and halting arms deals, amid diplomatic tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:03 IST
Europe Moves to Reimpose UN Sanctions on Iran: A Diplomatic 'Snapback'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The European countries of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have begun a diplomatic process to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran, pertaining to its controversial nuclear program.

This decision follows a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, during which Tehran's atomic sites faced bombings, increasing the pressure on Iran's government.

The 'snapback' mechanism, part of the 2015 nuclear deal, is expected to enforce measures like freezing Iranian assets abroad, halting arms deals, and penalizing Iran's ballistic missile development, thereby tightening the grip on Iran's already struggling economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mexico and Brazil Pursue Complementary Agreements

Mexico and Brazil Pursue Complementary Agreements

 Global
2
CBI Investigates Jewel Theft and Custodial Death in Tamil Nadu

CBI Investigates Jewel Theft and Custodial Death in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Zelenskiy Pushes for Security Guarantee Blueprint Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Zelenskiy Pushes for Security Guarantee Blueprint Amid Diplomatic Efforts

 Global
4
RSS Chief Bhagwat Clarifies Retirement Position

RSS Chief Bhagwat Clarifies Retirement Position

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025