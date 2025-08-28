Europe Moves to Reimpose UN Sanctions on Iran: A Diplomatic 'Snapback'

The European countries of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have begun a diplomatic process to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran, pertaining to its controversial nuclear program.

This decision follows a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, during which Tehran's atomic sites faced bombings, increasing the pressure on Iran's government.

The 'snapback' mechanism, part of the 2015 nuclear deal, is expected to enforce measures like freezing Iranian assets abroad, halting arms deals, and penalizing Iran's ballistic missile development, thereby tightening the grip on Iran's already struggling economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)