Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemen's Capital Sanaa Again

Israel conducted airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, marking the second attack in a week as tensions rise between Israel and Houthi militants. The strikes targeted areas near the presidential complex and southern parts of the city. This is part of ongoing retaliatory actions linked to the broader conflict in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a development that underscores escalating regional tensions, Israel launched airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, for the second time in less than a week, according to Houthi-run Al Masirah TV.

The latest strikes targeted areas near the presidential complex and in the southern part of Sanaa, residents reported, as Israel continues to engage in retaliatory actions against Houthi missile attacks.

This ongoing cycle of violence highlights the complexity of the Middle Eastern conflict, with the Iran-aligned Houthis launching assaults in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza as part of a broader geopolitical struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

