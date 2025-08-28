Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemen's Capital Sanaa Again

In a development that underscores escalating regional tensions, Israel launched airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, for the second time in less than a week, according to Houthi-run Al Masirah TV.

The latest strikes targeted areas near the presidential complex and in the southern part of Sanaa, residents reported, as Israel continues to engage in retaliatory actions against Houthi missile attacks.

This ongoing cycle of violence highlights the complexity of the Middle Eastern conflict, with the Iran-aligned Houthis launching assaults in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza as part of a broader geopolitical struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)