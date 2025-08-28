Brazil's Massive Operation Quasar: Cracking Down on Fuel Sector Fraud
Brazilian authorities launched extensive raids targeting a multibillion-dollar money laundering and fraud operation linked to organized crime in the fuel sector.
In a sweeping crackdown on organized crime, Brazilian authorities conducted simultaneous raids across the nation, targeting a vast network of money laundering and fraud within the fuel sector. The operation involves over 10 billion reais in fuel imports and 52 billion reais in domestic sales chains, underscoring the magnitude of the challenge.
Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski announced the launch of what he termed one of the largest operations against organized crime in the country's history. The enforcement actions involved about 350 search warrants across eight states, aiming to freeze over 1 billion reais in assets linked to the clandestine schemes.
Among the implicated entities is REAG Investimentos, which pledged full cooperation with authorities. Following the operations, REAG's shares plummeted by 17%. Concurrently, federal police activated the 'Quasar' and 'Tank' operations focused on uncovering schemes allegedly erring 23 billion reais within the fuel sector arena.
