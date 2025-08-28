Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Addresses Retirement Rumors

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat clarified he never suggested retirement age for leaders, including himself or others. His remarks dispelled speculation about a reference to Prime Minister Modi. Bhagwat emphasized readiness to work as long as needed by the Sangh, mentioning his age and role in the organization.

On Thursday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed ongoing retirement speculation, asserting he never indicated that he or any leader should retire at 75. His statements aimed at quelling rumors tied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, like Bhagwat, is nearing 75.

During the RSS centenary celebrations, Bhagwat explained his previous reference to the age of 75 stemmed from a story about the wit of late RSS leader Moropant Pingle, not a suggestion for leadership retirement. Bhagwat reiterated his commitment to work as long as required by the Sangh, despite his current age of 80.

The RSS chief emphasized his role is not unique, stating there are numerous individuals within the organization capable of taking up leadership. However, he humorously noted that those individuals are indispensable due to their significant contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

