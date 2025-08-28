Mohan Bhagwat Addresses Retirement Rumors

On Thursday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed ongoing retirement speculation, asserting he never indicated that he or any leader should retire at 75. His statements aimed at quelling rumors tied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, like Bhagwat, is nearing 75.

During the RSS centenary celebrations, Bhagwat explained his previous reference to the age of 75 stemmed from a story about the wit of late RSS leader Moropant Pingle, not a suggestion for leadership retirement. Bhagwat reiterated his commitment to work as long as required by the Sangh, despite his current age of 80.

The RSS chief emphasized his role is not unique, stating there are numerous individuals within the organization capable of taking up leadership. However, he humorously noted that those individuals are indispensable due to their significant contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)