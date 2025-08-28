Left Menu

Ulhasnagar Shooting Linked to Family Feud

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, reportedly stemming from a familial conflict. The victim was shot at point-blank range due to a dispute over his marriage to one of the accused's sisters. Four people have been identified, but no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was critically injured after being shot in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, according to a police official on Thursday. The incident highlights a brewing family dispute, as the victim was targeted due to his marital ties to one of the accused.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday night in Sainath Nagar, with the victim attacked near a public toilet. He suffered chest injuries after being shot at point-blank range, police said. Despite the severity of the incident, no arrests have yet been made in the case.

The altercation was sparked by the victim's marriage to the sister of one of the alleged shooters, revealing deep-seated animosity. The police have registered a case against the identified suspects under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, including charges for attempted murder and other offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

