Teachers' Recruitment Scam: TMC Faces Heat as ED Intensifies Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in connection with a school recruitment scam in West Bengal. His aunt, TMC councillor Maya Saha, and her husband were also questioned. Allegations of land-grabbing and corruption were denied by Maya, who submitted financial documents to the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:49 IST
Following the arrest of Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the alleged school recruitment scam in West Bengal. Saha, arrested in Murshidabad, is reportedly involved in irregularities that include attempts to flee and destruction of evidence.

The probe's latest development saw the questioning of Maya Saha, a TMC councillor from Sainthia Municipality, and her husband. ED officials interrogated the couple about their alleged roles in the scandal and related land-grabbing accusations. Maya, a senior party leader, dismissed the allegations during a brief interaction with the media.

Maya asserted the legitimacy of her and her husband's business activities while submitting financial and property documents to the ED as part of the ongoing investigation. She acknowledged the possibility of further questioning. The investigation is part of a broader crackdown on recruitment irregularities affecting schools across the region.

