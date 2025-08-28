Special Task Force Mobilized: The Search for Ishan Gurung

West Bengal Police have escalated their efforts to locate 14-year-old Ishan Gurung, who was abducted from Kalimpong's Sevoke area on August 23. A newly formed special investigating team, comprised of 11 members, is leading the operation, according to a senior officer.

Authorities have uncovered 'significant findings' in the case, which they believe will help locate and rescue Ishan. A substantial reward of Rs 2 lakh has been offered for any credible information that aids the ongoing investigation.

Police have intensified their search in and around Siliguri, as well as in nearby regions including Rangpo, Damdim, and Malbazar. Moreover, they have alerted law enforcement in neighboring states to bolster the search efforts and have increased vigilance along border areas.