Tragedy Strikes: Toddler's Life Cut Short in Mumbai

In a heart-wrenching incident on Thursday afternoon, a three-year-old girl lost her life in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. The tragedy unfolded in the Narayan Nagar vicinity as the child was struck by a tempo while playing.

Local authorities reported that the girl was crushed beneath the front tire of the vehicle. Despite being promptly transported to a nearby hospital, doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival.

The tempo driver surrendered to the police and was arrested under relevant legal provisions. A CCTV clip capturing the unfortunate event went viral on social media, prompting widespread public attention and discussion.