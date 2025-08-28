Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Toddler's Life Cut Short in Mumbai

A tragic accident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area claimed the life of a three-year-old girl who was run over by a tempo. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred while the child was playing. The driver surrendered and was arrested. The clip's viral spread drew widespread attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Toddler's Life Cut Short in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident on Thursday afternoon, a three-year-old girl lost her life in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. The tragedy unfolded in the Narayan Nagar vicinity as the child was struck by a tempo while playing.

Local authorities reported that the girl was crushed beneath the front tire of the vehicle. Despite being promptly transported to a nearby hospital, doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival.

The tempo driver surrendered to the police and was arrested under relevant legal provisions. A CCTV clip capturing the unfortunate event went viral on social media, prompting widespread public attention and discussion.

