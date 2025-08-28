Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Murders and Rapes in Dharmasthala

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the Congress government in Karnataka of operating under the influence of a 'toolkit' amid allegations of multiple murders and rapes in Dharmasthala over the past two decades. Joshi, also a senior BJP leader, has called for a court-monitored probe into these serious allegations.

The controversy centers on claims made by C N Chinnaiah, who was later arrested for perjury. Chinnaiah alleged that bodies, some showing signs of sexual assault, were buried in the vicinity of local Hindu pilgrimage sites. The allegations have led to tensions between the BJP and Congress, with both parties exchanging accusations.

Recently, skeletal remains were discovered by a Special Investigation Team at several sites identified by the complainant, intensifying the dispute. In response, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar warned of action should the complaint prove false, while the temple's custodian supported the SIT's formation.

