On Thursday, a three-member judicial panel submitted a comprehensive 450-page report on the November 2024 Sambhal violence to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The report, shrouded in confidentiality, reportedly uncovers significant demographic shifts in Sambhal and suggests a calculated assault on Hindus in the area.

Incorporating testimonies and evidence, the panel led by retired judge Devendra Kumar Arora outlined the role of external radical groups and orchestrated disruptions. The report, which sources say credits police efforts for averting larger conflict, revisits the historical context of communal disturbances in the town.

While panel member Arvind Kumar Jain withheld details, it is speculated that the report highlights a stark reduction in the Hindu population, with predictions of future legislative deliberation. The account further attributes internal clashes to longstanding tensions and external provocation, invoking historical narratives to explain the unrest.