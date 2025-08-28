RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates Mutual Trust between Hindus and Muslims
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of mutual trust between Hindus and Muslims in India, rejecting violence and highlighting religious harmony. He advocated against naming places after invaders and addressed issues of illegal migration and conversion as contributing to demographic imbalance.
In a significant address marking the centenary celebrations of the RSS, Chief Mohan Bhagwat called for a harmonious coexistence of Hindus and Muslims, asserting that Islam has and will continue to have a place in India.
Bhagwat, emphasizing mutual trust, denounced violence and rejected the idea of targeting any community. He highlighted the organization's assistance during natural disasters and clarified that religion should be a personal choice, free from coercion.
Addressing topics such as illegal migration and demographic shifts, Bhagwat criticized the naming of places after invaders, supporting the use of names like APJ Abdul Kalam. He urged a community responsibility in addressing illegal immigration while affirming Muslim inclusion in job opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
