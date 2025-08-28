Police Crackdown: Rescue Operation Dismantles Prostitution Racket in Delhi

In a decisive police operation, a prostitution racket operating in Outer North Delhi's Swaroop Nagar was dismantled, resulting in the rescue of a 14-year-old girl and four women. The raid, executed based on intelligence provided by the Association for Voluntary Action (AVA), revealed a network preying on vulnerable individuals.

Law enforcement officials arrested three suspects, including one woman, believed to be orchestrating the illicit activity from a flat. The raid unearthed crucial evidence, including transaction records and contraceptives, aiding the investigation under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, as stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami.

Initial findings indicate the minor was coerced into the trade through deceit under the guise of employment. The rescue operation highlights the persistent issue of trafficking in the area, prompting calls for reinforced punitive measures to deter such exploitation of women and minors.