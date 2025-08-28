RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Firm Stance on Reservation and Social Harmony

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat reaffirmed the organization's unwavering support for reservations, stating that these measures will remain until beneficiaries no longer need them. Bhagwat underscored the importance of eliminating caste discrimination and reiterated that the RSS is committed to this cause.

During the final day of a three-day lecture series, Bhagwat highlighted the passage of a resolution under former RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras, which supported reservation amidst varied opinions. He urged swayamsevaks to stand against atrocities towards marginalized communities and ensure justice without societal discord.

Addressing the Varna system reference in the Manusmriti, Bhagwat cited a 1972 consensus among religious leaders against untouchability in Hindu scriptures. He advocated for the creation of a new smriti inclusive of all societal sections, promoting equal respect and social harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)