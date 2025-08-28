Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Firm Stance on Reservation and Social Harmony

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat reiterated the organization’s support for reservation until its beneficiaries feel able to stand independently. Emphasizing the need to end caste discrimination, Bhagwat emphasized ongoing efforts to ensure reservation benefits for weaker sections and advocated for social harmony across all sections of society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:52 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Firm Stance on Reservation and Social Harmony
reservation
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat reaffirmed the organization's unwavering support for reservations, stating that these measures will remain until beneficiaries no longer need them. Bhagwat underscored the importance of eliminating caste discrimination and reiterated that the RSS is committed to this cause.

During the final day of a three-day lecture series, Bhagwat highlighted the passage of a resolution under former RSS chief Balasaheb Deoras, which supported reservation amidst varied opinions. He urged swayamsevaks to stand against atrocities towards marginalized communities and ensure justice without societal discord.

Addressing the Varna system reference in the Manusmriti, Bhagwat cited a 1972 consensus among religious leaders against untouchability in Hindu scriptures. He advocated for the creation of a new smriti inclusive of all societal sections, promoting equal respect and social harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Expands Stamp Duty Exemption to Ex-Servicemen, Disabled

Uttar Pradesh Expands Stamp Duty Exemption to Ex-Servicemen, Disabled

 India
2
Naomi Osaka's Commanding Win Stuns at U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka's Commanding Win Stuns at U.S. Open

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeling

Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeli...

 United States
4
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event i...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025