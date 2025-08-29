Rwanda Receives First U.S. Deportees Amid International Agreement

Rwanda welcomed its first batch of migrants deported from the United States this month, following an agreement between the two countries. Under the deal, up to 250 individuals can be moved, with a notable starting group arriving in mid-August, revealed spokesperson Yolande Makolo.

Among the seven, three expressed interest in returning to their countries, while four intend to settle in Rwanda. Each participant receives state-sponsored support and protection. These deportations are part of President Trump's stringent immigration policy, aimed at reducing illegal residents in the U.S. and enhancing border security.

The U.S. State Department redirected inquiries about the deportations to Rwanda and emphasized its resolve against mass migration. Meanwhile, Rwanda's emerging role as a migrant destination raises human rights concerns, as opponents argue this could expose deportees to risks in unfamiliar territories.