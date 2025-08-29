Justice Served: Conviction in 2017 Child Assault Case
Three individuals were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special POCSO court in Meghalaya for sexually assaulting three children in 2017. Convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they were also fined Rs 20,000. The incident occurred on June 28, 2017, in an inebriated state.
In a significant ruling, a special POCSO court in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district has sentenced three individuals to a decade of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of three children in 2017.
The judgment, delivered by the Special Judge (POCSO) in Nongpoh, found the trio guilty under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The court also imposed a Rs 20,000 fine on each convict.
The heinous crime, which took place on June 28, 2017, involved the assailants attacking the minors while intoxicated, according to police reports. The case's chargesheet was filed in October that year.
