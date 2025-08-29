Venezuela Challenges U.S. Naval Presence in Caribbean

Venezuela has officially complained to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the presence of a U.S. naval buildup in the Southern Caribbean and adjacent waters, according to Venezuela's U.N. Ambassador, Samuel Moncada.

Moncada emphasized that Venezuela poses no threat to the region, and instead, highlighted that the true menace remains the U.S. military and its nuclear arsenal stationed in the Caribbean.

In contrast, U.S. officials justify the naval accumulation as a necessary step to mitigate threats posed by Latin American drug cartels.