Venezuela Challenges U.S. Naval Presence in Caribbean

Venezuela has lodged a complaint with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding the U.S.'s naval buildup in the Southern Caribbean. Venezuela argues it's not a threat, but the real danger lies in U.S. military and nuclear arms. Meanwhile, the U.S. maintains the escalation targets Latin American drug cartels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 03:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela has officially complained to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the presence of a U.S. naval buildup in the Southern Caribbean and adjacent waters, according to Venezuela's U.N. Ambassador, Samuel Moncada.

Moncada emphasized that Venezuela poses no threat to the region, and instead, highlighted that the true menace remains the U.S. military and its nuclear arsenal stationed in the Caribbean.

In contrast, U.S. officials justify the naval accumulation as a necessary step to mitigate threats posed by Latin American drug cartels.

