Colombian Soldiers Freed in Jungle After Kidnapping

Thirty-three soldiers kidnapped by armed civilians in Colombia's southeastern jungle were released, marking a significant event amid ongoing conflicts with dissident factions of the former FARC group. The region, strategic for drug trafficking, is plagued with violence despite peace efforts by President Gustavo Petro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:10 IST
In a significant development, nearly three dozen soldiers, who were kidnapped by armed civilians in the southeastern Colombian jungle, have been released. This announcement was made by Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday.

The kidnapping occurred on August 25 following intense clashes in the rural El Retorno municipality, resulting in 11 deaths, including a dissident FARC commander. The soldiers were taken just as they were about to evacuate the volatile area, according to the minister.

This jungle area is known as a stronghold for dissident factions of the former FARC rebel group that rejected the 2016 peace agreement. It serves as a strategic drug trafficking corridor, notorious for its coca crops. Despite peace strategies by President Gustavo Petro, the region remains mired in violence.

