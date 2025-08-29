Colombian Soldiers Freed in Jungle After Kidnapping

In a significant development, nearly three dozen soldiers, who were kidnapped by armed civilians in the southeastern Colombian jungle, have been released. This announcement was made by Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday.

The kidnapping occurred on August 25 following intense clashes in the rural El Retorno municipality, resulting in 11 deaths, including a dissident FARC commander. The soldiers were taken just as they were about to evacuate the volatile area, according to the minister.

This jungle area is known as a stronghold for dissident factions of the former FARC rebel group that rejected the 2016 peace agreement. It serves as a strategic drug trafficking corridor, notorious for its coca crops. Despite peace strategies by President Gustavo Petro, the region remains mired in violence.