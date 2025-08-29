Supreme Court's Newest Elevations: A Closer Look at Justices Aradhe and Pancholi

India's Chief Justice B R Gavai on Friday administered the oath to newly elevated Supreme Court Judges, Justices Alok Aradhe and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi. Their induction restores the Supreme Court to its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, who hails from Ahmedabad, is slated to become the Chief Justice of India in October 2031. His rise is not without controversy; Justice B V Nagarathna expressed her dissent against his elevation, raising concerns over its potential impact on the judiciary's credibility.

Justice Alok Aradhe, born in 1964, comes with a rich background of judicial service across various high courts. Similarly, Justice Pancholi's career has been marked by significant roles, including serving as an Additional Government Pleader and a public prosecutor in the Gujarat High Court.