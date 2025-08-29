Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Gadling's Bail Plea in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Links Case

The Supreme Court of India will hear advocate Surendra Gadling's bail plea on September 3. Gadling, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has been imprisoned for over six years. His plea has been postponed multiple times, raising concerns about procedural delays in serious judiciary matters.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing for the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling on September 3, following multiple adjournments. Gadling is implicated in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, a significant legal controversy in India.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai will oversee the hearing, addressing the accused's prolonged imprisonment spanning over six years. His plea has encountered 11 adjournments, highlighting procedural challenges within the judiciary.

The case, entangled with allegations of aiding Maoists and instigating violence, is a focal point of ongoing legal debates, with the National Investigation Agency seeking various judicial reviews.

(With inputs from agencies.)

