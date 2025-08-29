Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils New Infrastructure in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Brahmaputra wing of Raj Bhawan in Assam and the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory-North East. He also laid foundations for various development projects of ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles. Traditional rituals and a warm welcome marked the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:23 IST
Amit Shah Unveils New Infrastructure in Assam
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on his two-day visit to Assam, inaugurated the new Brahmaputra wing at Raj Bhawan on Friday. His visit also included launching the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory-North East, which is stationed at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, costing Rs 45 crore.

Shah further progressed with virtual inaugurations and foundational steps for ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles development projects, which encompass housing complexes, barracks, and hospitals, emphasizing infrastructure growth in the region.

The ceremony commenced with religious fervor, as Shah performed traditional rituals including temple prayers and 'gau pujan' within the Raj Bhawan premises, with Governor Laxmi Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extending a cordial welcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Export Expansion: Boosting Global Reach

India's Export Expansion: Boosting Global Reach

 India
2
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

 India
3
Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

 India
4
Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025