Amit Shah Unveils New Infrastructure in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on his two-day visit to Assam, inaugurated the new Brahmaputra wing at Raj Bhawan on Friday. His visit also included launching the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory-North East, which is stationed at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, costing Rs 45 crore.

Shah further progressed with virtual inaugurations and foundational steps for ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles development projects, which encompass housing complexes, barracks, and hospitals, emphasizing infrastructure growth in the region.

The ceremony commenced with religious fervor, as Shah performed traditional rituals including temple prayers and 'gau pujan' within the Raj Bhawan premises, with Governor Laxmi Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extending a cordial welcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)