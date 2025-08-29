Germany Urges Nationals to Leave Iran Amid Rising Tensions
Germany advises its citizens to exit Iran to avoid potential reprisals after its involvement in reinstating U.N. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear activities. The move follows threats by Iranian officials and limited assistance capabilities by the German Embassy amid escalating international tensions.
Germany has issued a travel advisory urging its nationals to leave Iran, citing potential retaliatory actions following Germany's involvement in the reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Tehran.
The German Foreign Ministry has expressed concerns over the safety of its citizens, underscoring threats made by Iranian officials. The Ministry highlighted the limited consular assistance currently available from the German Embassy in Tehran.
This advisory comes in the wake of heightened tensions, sparked by actions from the U.S. and Israel, just two months after striking Iran, as Germany, alongside Britain and France, launches a 30-day process to reinstate sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
