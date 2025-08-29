Vanishing Act: The Mystery of Missing Boys in Bhiwandi

In a concerning development, five minor boys went missing from various neighborhoods of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, all on the same day, raising alarm among residents.

Law enforcement officials have registered cases of kidnapping and have begun extensive search operations under Shanti Nagar police station's jurisdiction. However, despite these efforts, none of the children have been located to date.

Among the missing, two boys vanished early on August 26 from Fadimul Islam Madarsa in Dongripada, while three other boys disappeared later that day from Shukla Chawl while playing outside.

