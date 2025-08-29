Vanishing Act: The Mystery of Missing Boys in Bhiwandi
Five boys, aged 12 to 15, have disappeared from different neighborhoods in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. The police have registered kidnapping cases and launched a search operation, yet the boys remain untraced. The incidents occurred on August 26, causing concern among local residents and prompting police investigations.
In a concerning development, five minor boys went missing from various neighborhoods of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, all on the same day, raising alarm among residents.
Law enforcement officials have registered cases of kidnapping and have begun extensive search operations under Shanti Nagar police station's jurisdiction. However, despite these efforts, none of the children have been located to date.
Among the missing, two boys vanished early on August 26 from Fadimul Islam Madarsa in Dongripada, while three other boys disappeared later that day from Shukla Chawl while playing outside.
