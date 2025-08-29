NIA Cracks Down on Arms Smuggling Network in Bihar
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Manjoor Khan, implicated in smuggling arms from Nagaland to Bihar, threatening national security. NIA's probe uncovered his collaboration with prime accused Vikash Kumar. This case originally began in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, with the discovery of AK-47s and live ammunition.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a key suspect allegedly involved in smuggling arms and ammunition from Nagaland to Bihar, according to officials on Friday.
Identified as Manjoor Khan, also known as Babu Bhai, he was a close associate of Vikash Kumar, the main accused in the smuggling operation involving restricted weapons such as AK-47 rifles, authorities revealed.
The NIA's investigation, which began in August 2024, highlighted how Manjoor collaborated with others to illicitly transport arms, jeopardizing public peace and national security. Initially registered by Fakuli police in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, the case included the seizure of an AK-47 with accessories. Subsequently, NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against four individuals, with ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NIA
- arms smuggling
- Manjoor Khan
- Nagaland
- Bihar
- Vikash Kumar
- AK-47
- weapons
- arrest
- national security
ALSO READ
Political Tempest in Bihar: Jai Ram Thakur Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav
Push for Electoral Roll Deadline Extension in Bihar
Tensions Rise as 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Challenges Bihar's Electoral Tactics
Amit Shah Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over Controversial Bihar Yatra
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi's politics touched the lowest level with his 'Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra' in Bihar, claims Amit Shah in Guwahati.