NIA Cracks Down on Arms Smuggling Network in Bihar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a key suspect allegedly involved in smuggling arms and ammunition from Nagaland to Bihar, according to officials on Friday.

Identified as Manjoor Khan, also known as Babu Bhai, he was a close associate of Vikash Kumar, the main accused in the smuggling operation involving restricted weapons such as AK-47 rifles, authorities revealed.

The NIA's investigation, which began in August 2024, highlighted how Manjoor collaborated with others to illicitly transport arms, jeopardizing public peace and national security. Initially registered by Fakuli police in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, the case included the seizure of an AK-47 with accessories. Subsequently, NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against four individuals, with ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)