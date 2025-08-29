Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Arms Smuggling Network in Bihar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Manjoor Khan, implicated in smuggling arms from Nagaland to Bihar, threatening national security. NIA's probe uncovered his collaboration with prime accused Vikash Kumar. This case originally began in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, with the discovery of AK-47s and live ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:44 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a key suspect allegedly involved in smuggling arms and ammunition from Nagaland to Bihar, according to officials on Friday.

Identified as Manjoor Khan, also known as Babu Bhai, he was a close associate of Vikash Kumar, the main accused in the smuggling operation involving restricted weapons such as AK-47 rifles, authorities revealed.

The NIA's investigation, which began in August 2024, highlighted how Manjoor collaborated with others to illicitly transport arms, jeopardizing public peace and national security. Initially registered by Fakuli police in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, the case included the seizure of an AK-47 with accessories. Subsequently, NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against four individuals, with ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

