Dramatic Capture: Two Attempted Murder Suspects Arrested in Delhi

Two suspects, Faizan and Saikul, were arrested in northeast Delhi for attempted murder after a police chase and encounter. The men were wanted for firing at a teenager due to personal enmity. Both have previous criminal records, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Delhi Police apprehended two suspects in a high-profile attempted murder case in the Gokalpuri area. The arrest came after a well-coordinated operation involving a chase and an encounter.

The duo, Faizan (22) and Saikul (23), were wanted for reportedly firing at a 17-year-old from Karawal Nagar on August 20. The incident took place in Indra Vihar, and the subsequent police action included intercepting the suspects during early morning patrol.

Both suspects, identified as residents of Chaman Park, have previous criminal records involving firearm-related incidents. After their capture, a forensics team collected evidence from the scene, with further investigations now underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

