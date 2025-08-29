Maratha Quota Stir Overwhelms Mumbai's CSMT

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) experienced unprecedented congestion on Friday due to the Maratha quota protest initiated by activist Manoj Jarange. In response, the Central Railway urged travelers to visit the station only for essential purposes.

Thousands of protestors converged on Azad Maidan, causing significant inconvenience to office-goers. Traffic was severely affected in south and eastern Mumbai, especially on roads leading to CSMT.

Complaints about overcrowded trains and bus shortages were widespread, as the city's public transit struggled under the combined load of daily commuters and protestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)