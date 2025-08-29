Left Menu

Maratha Quota Stir Overwhelms Mumbai's CSMT

The Maratha quota protest led by activist Manoj Jarange brought widespread disruption to Mumbai's transit systems, particularly at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Large crowds gathered as both protesters and commuters struggled with congestion, affecting train services, road traffic, and bus routes in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:07 IST
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) experienced unprecedented congestion on Friday due to the Maratha quota protest initiated by activist Manoj Jarange. In response, the Central Railway urged travelers to visit the station only for essential purposes.

Thousands of protestors converged on Azad Maidan, causing significant inconvenience to office-goers. Traffic was severely affected in south and eastern Mumbai, especially on roads leading to CSMT.

Complaints about overcrowded trains and bus shortages were widespread, as the city's public transit struggled under the combined load of daily commuters and protestors.

