Extension of Tenure: Maharashtra Chief Secretary Stays On
The Maharashtra government has extended the tenure of Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar by three months. Originally set to retire on August 31, Kumar will now serve until November 30, according to a government order. This decision follows a proposal made by the Maharashtra government on August 28.
Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, took over as the chief secretary on June 30, following the tenure of Sujata Saunik, Maharashtra's first woman chief secretary.
