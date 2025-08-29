Left Menu

Extension of Tenure: Maharashtra Chief Secretary Stays On

The Maharashtra government has extended the tenure of Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar by three months. Originally set to retire on August 31, Kumar will now serve until November 30, according to a government order. This decision follows a proposal made by the Maharashtra government on August 28.

The Maharashtra government has decided to extend the tenure of Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar for an additional period of three months. Originally scheduled for retirement on August 31, Kumar will now continue in his role until November 30.

This decision was formalized through an order issued on Thursday, which has its roots in a proposal put forward by the Maharashtra government on August 28. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions confirmed the extension under Rule 16(1) of the AIS (DCRB) Rules 1958.

Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, took over as the chief secretary on June 30, following the tenure of Sujata Saunik, Maharashtra's first woman chief secretary.

