Daylight Deception: Saree Seller's Intriguing Heist Unraveled

A 24-year-old man, posing as a saree seller, was arrested for a daylight burglary in Shahdara, Delhi. The burglary involved stealing jewelry from a house in MS Park. Police used CCTV footage to identify the suspects. While Salman was arrested, his accomplice Suhail is still at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:15 IST
In a startling case of daylight burglary, a 24-year-old man was apprehended after posing as a saree seller to execute a theft in Shahdara, Delhi, police reported on Friday.

The suspect, Md Salman, alongside his accomplice Suhail, allegedly stole jewelry from a residence in MS Park on August 19. Despite Salman's arrest on the night of August 22, Suhail remains fugitive, the police confirmed.

Investigations revealed CCTV footage that aided in identifying the perpetrators and the vehicle used, traced back to an owner named Ravish from Ghaziabad. Further raids continue as authorities search for Suhail, who is linked to a criminal past.

