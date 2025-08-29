Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling Spurs Hope for Bengal Migrant Workers
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hails Supreme Court's directives on migrant workers, which instill hope among Bengali-speaking laborers facing challenges across India. The court's decision emphasizes Bengal's historical role as a cultural sanctuary and orders the state's high court to prioritize migrant petitions. This backdrop follows TMC protests against BJP's treatment of Bengali migrants.
West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has praised the Supreme Court's recent directives regarding a public interest litigation on migrant workers, saying it brings hope to many stranded laborers across India.
The apex court's decision highlights Bengal's historic significance as a cultural sanctuary, directing the state's high court to expedite hearing migrant petitions, boosting morale among Bengali-speaking workers facing difficulties.
Banerjee's support comes amid TMC's protests against the BJP, accusing it of mistreating Bengali migrants in various states by labeling them as 'illegal Bangladeshis' and subjecting them to linguistic profiling.
