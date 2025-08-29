North India Ramps Up Security Coordination to Combat Terrorism
A high-level meeting of top security agencies in Panchkula aimed to counter terrorism threats and organized crime in North India. Key officials emphasized the need for coordinated strategies, joint exercises, and capacity building. The focus was on evolving tactics with technology and enhancing inter-agency trust.
In a high-profile meeting held in Panchkula, top security agencies of the country discussed strategies to tackle the growing threats of terrorism and organized crime in North India. The session emphasized enhanced coordination and capacity-building among security personnel.
The meeting included key figures such as NIA Director General Sadanand Date and NSG Director General B Srinivasan. Discussing advanced training techniques and the evolving landscape of terror tactics through digital platforms, the need for real-time information sharing was highlighted as crucial in counterterrorism efforts.
Additionally, officials raised concerns about the glorification of criminals in media, urging for collective measures to combat the nexus between organized crime and terrorism. The meeting concluded with a consensus on the importance of sustained coordination and swift response capabilities.
