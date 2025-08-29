UK Government Wins Appeal on Asylum Seeker Housing Dispute

The British government secured a legal victory on Friday, overturning a court decision that would have temporarily evicted asylum seekers from the Bell Hotel in Epping. This site had become a hub for protests following the arrest of an Ethiopian resident on sexual assault charges.

The High Court's initial injunction had stirred opposition lawmakers and activists into action, calling for an end to housing asylum seekers in such accommodations. This had intensified the sometimes-violent demonstrations by both anti- and pro-immigration groups.

The Court of Appeal's decision to uphold the government's appeal means the temporary injunction will be lifted, enabling the government to continue using hotels for asylum accommodation, a measure they argue is crucial for fulfilling legal obligations despite mounting public and political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)