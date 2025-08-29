Left Menu

BSF & NCB's Major Seizure: A Blow to Cross-Border Drug Trade

In a joint operation, BSF and NCB seized 9.6 lakh methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 144 crore in Mizoram's Serchhip district, arresting three individuals. This follows a previous operation where 5 lakh tablets and heroin were seized. The operations highlight intensified efforts against cross-border drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has dealt a significant setback to trans-border drug smuggling. A special joint operation recently led to the seizure of 9.6 lakh methamphetamine tablets, known as Yaba, with an estimated market value of over Rs 144 crore. The operation, conducted in Mizoram's Serchhip district, resulted in the arrest of three individuals.

Acting on intelligence records, officials launched the operation, intercepting a pickup truck near Serchhip town. The vehicle was found carrying the substantial drug haul, promptly leading to the arrest of three residents from Aizawl, now facing charges of illegal possession of contraband.

This operation marks the second major success for the BSF in recent days. Earlier, on August 21, a joint effort involving the BSF, NCB, and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department led to the seizure of 5 lakh methamphetamine tablets and 36 grams of heroin. This earlier bust, valued at Rs 75 crore, occurred on the Aizawl-Champhai highway, culminating in the arrest of eight individuals and the confiscation of four vehicles used for drug transporting.

