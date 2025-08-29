SA Launches JET Skills Desk to Empower Women, Youth in Green Economy Shift

South Africa has taken a decisive step in advancing its Just Energy Transition (JET) agenda with the official launch of the JET Skills Desk and the National JET Skills Advisory Forum, marking a significant milestone in the country’s drive toward an inclusive and sustainable economic future. The launch, which coincided with Women’s Month, was held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Friday and underscored the commitment to ensuring that no community is left behind in the transition from coal and traditional industries to a green economy.

People at the Heart of the Energy Transition

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela stressed that the JET is about more than energy output.

“The energy transition is not just about megawatts – it is about people, communities and equity. It must be about ensuring that women, youth and vulnerable groups are not left behind,” Manamela declared.

The JET Skills Desk and the Advisory Forum form two critical pillars of the JET Skills Portfolio, designed to close South Africa’s green skills gap, strengthen competitiveness, and provide new opportunities for workers at risk of being displaced by structural changes in the energy sector.

Skills as a Bridge to Inclusion

The Minister emphasised that skills development is central to economic restructuring and social justice. “Skills are the bridge between transition and inclusion, between economic restructuring and social justice,” he said.

The JET Skills Desk, located within the Department of Higher Education and Training, will:

Coordinate the reskilling and upskilling of adult workers.

Anticipate future labour market needs in renewable energy, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, and sustainable industries.

Align curricula with industry demands while enhancing educator readiness.

Establish skills development zones in provinces such as Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, and Northern Cape, which are most affected by the decline of coal.

Manamela explained that universities, TVET colleges, community colleges, and industry partners would work together to prepare South Africans for a future economy anchored in sustainability.

Funding and International Support

Acknowledging the funding challenges, the Minister admitted that government currently has no dedicated budget line for JET skills development. However, he highlighted a blended financing model, with public investment leading the way, complemented by private sector, philanthropic, and donor contributions.

“That is why the mobilisation of blended funding is so important. Public investment must lead, private investment must follow, and philanthropic and development partners must catalyse community-based economies,” he explained.

A multi-donor initiative, supported by the European Union, Germany and Switzerland, is already assisting South Africa in building its JET skills base, a signal of international confidence in the country’s vision for a just and inclusive transition.

From Research to Action

The Minister emphasised that the time for endless research and reports had passed, and that South Africa must now move decisively into implementation and delivery. He pointed to concrete priorities such as:

Expanding colleges and universities.

Supporting entrepreneurship in affected communities.

Career guidance and “train the trainer” initiatives.

Building pathways for women and youth in the green economy.

“This is not only a skills agenda, but also a nation-building agenda,” Manamela said, linking the initiative to South Africa’s upcoming role in leading discussions at the G20 Summit later this year under its Presidency.

Inclusive Growth and National Impact

The JET Skills Portfolio is positioned as more than a technical plan – it is a blueprint for inclusive growth. Vulnerable groups, particularly women and young people, are at the centre of the agenda. The government hopes to ensure that opportunities in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and climate-resilient industries empower those who might otherwise be excluded.

“Let us remember that the Just Energy Transition must be measured not only by how much power we install, but by how many lives we improve and how many communities we empower,” Manamela said to strong applause.

A Call for Partnership

On behalf of Deputy President Mashatile, the Minister concluded by calling on all stakeholders – from public and private sectors to international partners – to act with urgency, imagination, and shared responsibility.

“I call on all our partners, public and private, local and international, to act with agency and imagination to ensure that this transition is truly just. Let us build a greener, fairer and more prosperous South Africa,” he urged.

The launch of the JET Skills Desk and National Advisory Forum marks a turning point in South Africa’s energy and education agenda, signalling that the country’s green transition will be measured as much in human development and equity as in megawatts and infrastructure.