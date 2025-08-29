Controversy Brews Over Tribal Leader's Encounter Death in Jharkhand
A BJP delegation in Jharkhand urged Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar for a CBI probe into the controversial police encounter death of tribal leader Surya Hansda. The incident sparked political uproar, with accusations aimed at the ruling coalition, claiming it to be a premeditated murder disguised as a police encounter.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent appeal for justice, a Jharkhand BJP delegation met Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, demanding a CBI inquiry into the controversial police encounter killing of tribal leader Surya Hansda. Leading the charge, BJP state president Babulal Marnadi accused the JMM-led coalition of orchestrating Hansda's murder under the guise of a police operation.
The contentious encounter, which occurred on August 11, 2025, in Godda district, has ignited widespread protest, notably in the state assembly, where BJP opposition disrupted proceedings. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has intervened, seeking a detailed report from the local police.
The BJP's memorandum to the Governor criticized the alleged 'planned murder' of Hansda, highlighting his legacy as a social and political activist. Accusations of political pressure influencing the police actions were directed at the Chief Minister's representative, intensifying the demands for a thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mortgage Controversy: The Case of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook
Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Empathy and Fairness in Judiciary
Legal Clash Over Fed Governor's Removal: High-Stakes Battle Looms
Legal Showdown: Trump vs. Fed Governor Cook
Federal Judge Weighs Trump's Attempt to Dismiss Fed Governor in Legal Showdown