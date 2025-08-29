Left Menu

Tragic Railway Deaths: Suspected Suicide of Young Duo

In Lalitpur district, police discovered the mutilated bodies of a man and woman on a railway track, suspected to be a suicide case. Identified as Shivani (20) and Ashok Raikwar (21), further investigations are underway. Families have been informed, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted.

In a tragic incident on Friday, police in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district found the mutilated bodies of a man and woman on a railway track. Authorities suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The victims have been identified as Shivani, 20, from Banda district, and Ashok Raikwar, 21, from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. Residents alerted police about the discovery.

The police, led by ASP Kalu Singh, have started an investigation. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and the families of the deceased have been notified. The incident underscores urgent issues concerning mental health and public safety.

