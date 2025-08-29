Tragic Railway Deaths: Suspected Suicide of Young Duo
In Lalitpur district, police discovered the mutilated bodies of a man and woman on a railway track, suspected to be a suicide case. Identified as Shivani (20) and Ashok Raikwar (21), further investigations are underway. Families have been informed, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Friday, police in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district found the mutilated bodies of a man and woman on a railway track. Authorities suspect it to be a case of suicide.
The victims have been identified as Shivani, 20, from Banda district, and Ashok Raikwar, 21, from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. Residents alerted police about the discovery.
The police, led by ASP Kalu Singh, have started an investigation. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and the families of the deceased have been notified. The incident underscores urgent issues concerning mental health and public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting
Delhi Court Rebukes Police for Withholding FIR in Rape Case
Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: TMC Leader Accused of Assaulting Police Officer
Delhi Police Busts Counterfeit Goods Racket
Mumbai Police grant Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange permission to continue agitation at Azad Maidan on Saturday: official.