Tragic Railway Deaths: Suspected Suicide of Young Duo

In a tragic incident on Friday, police in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district found the mutilated bodies of a man and woman on a railway track. Authorities suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The victims have been identified as Shivani, 20, from Banda district, and Ashok Raikwar, 21, from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. Residents alerted police about the discovery.

The police, led by ASP Kalu Singh, have started an investigation. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and the families of the deceased have been notified. The incident underscores urgent issues concerning mental health and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)