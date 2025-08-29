Left Menu

Indian Air Force Intensifies Rescue Operations Amid Northern Floods

The Indian Air Force has ramped up its rescue and relief missions in flood-hit northern India. With over 215 people rescued and 7,300 kg of relief materials delivered, the operations cover key regions like Punjab and Jammu, coordinated with armed forces and local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:53 IST
Indian Air Force Intensifies Rescue Operations Amid Northern Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force has significantly increased its rescue and relief operations in response to severe flooding in northern India, successfully rescuing over 215 people in the past three days.

Helicopters such as the Mi-17 and Chinook have been pivotal, carrying out more than 55 sorties to extract stranded civilians, including personnel from the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF), in hard-hit areas like Dera Baba Nanak and Pathankot in Punjab, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Defence Ministry confirmed that the IAF's efforts since August 27 aim at regions most affected by floods, such as Jammu and Punjab, deploying C-130 transport aircraft to swiftly move National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to crisis zones. These missions are meticulously coordinated with the army, BSF, and local administrations to secure timely evacuations and distribution of essential supplies.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

 India
2
India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Running

India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Runn...

 India
3
U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

 Global
4
Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025