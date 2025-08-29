Indian Air Force Intensifies Rescue Operations Amid Northern Floods
The Indian Air Force has ramped up its rescue and relief missions in flood-hit northern India. With over 215 people rescued and 7,300 kg of relief materials delivered, the operations cover key regions like Punjab and Jammu, coordinated with armed forces and local authorities.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Air Force has significantly increased its rescue and relief operations in response to severe flooding in northern India, successfully rescuing over 215 people in the past three days.
Helicopters such as the Mi-17 and Chinook have been pivotal, carrying out more than 55 sorties to extract stranded civilians, including personnel from the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF), in hard-hit areas like Dera Baba Nanak and Pathankot in Punjab, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Defence Ministry confirmed that the IAF's efforts since August 27 aim at regions most affected by floods, such as Jammu and Punjab, deploying C-130 transport aircraft to swiftly move National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to crisis zones. These missions are meticulously coordinated with the army, BSF, and local administrations to secure timely evacuations and distribution of essential supplies.
