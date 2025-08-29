Mystery Surrounds Fatal Attack in Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Suspected
A 27-year-old man was killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, with authorities suspecting Naxalite involvement. Although no evidence was found at the scene, the attack resembles previous Naxalite activities. The assailants remain unidentified as investigations and search operations continue, amidst ongoing incidents of Maoist violence in the region.
A 27-year-old man has been brutally killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, with the police suspecting Naxalite involvement. Despite the absence of Maoist pamphlets at the crime scene, parallels to previous Naxalite attacks are drawing scrutiny.
The tragic event unfolded in Mankeli village under Bijapur police jurisdiction during the night between Thursday and Friday. The victim, Suresh Korsa, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, and the culprits vanished into the nearby forest. The body was subsequently taken for a post-mortem examination.
Authorities are actively investigating the incident from multiple perspectives. While confirming ongoing efforts to locate the attackers, the police noted that 32 individuals have succumbed to Maoist violence in the Bastar region, which includes Bijapur, so far this year.
