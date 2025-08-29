Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Fatal Attack in Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Suspected

A 27-year-old man was killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, with authorities suspecting Naxalite involvement. Although no evidence was found at the scene, the attack resembles previous Naxalite activities. The assailants remain unidentified as investigations and search operations continue, amidst ongoing incidents of Maoist violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:58 IST
Mystery Surrounds Fatal Attack in Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Suspected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man has been brutally killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, with the police suspecting Naxalite involvement. Despite the absence of Maoist pamphlets at the crime scene, parallels to previous Naxalite attacks are drawing scrutiny.

The tragic event unfolded in Mankeli village under Bijapur police jurisdiction during the night between Thursday and Friday. The victim, Suresh Korsa, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, and the culprits vanished into the nearby forest. The body was subsequently taken for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident from multiple perspectives. While confirming ongoing efforts to locate the attackers, the police noted that 32 individuals have succumbed to Maoist violence in the Bastar region, which includes Bijapur, so far this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

 India
2
India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Running

India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Runn...

 India
3
U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

 Global
4
Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025