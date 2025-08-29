Justice Served: Seven Convicted in West Bengal Gangrape Case
Seven individuals were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the gangrape of a woman in October 2024. The crime occurred under a road overbridge near Kanchrapara-Kalyani railway tracks in West Bengal. A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on each convict.
The Kalyani Additional District Judge court delivered a significant verdict on Friday, sentencing seven individuals to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the brutal gangrape of a woman that occurred in October 2024.
This heinous crime took place under a road overbridge near the Kanchrapara-Kalyani railway tracks in West Bengal. Out of the eight accused, one individual was acquitted, while the rest faced the full force of the law.
In addition to their prison sentences, the convicts were fined Rs 50,000 each. Should they fail to pay this penalty, they will face an additional year of imprisonment, ensuring that justice prevails for the victim and her family.
