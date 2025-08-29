India and Japan Unite Against Terrorism and Call for Justice
In a joint statement, India and Japan condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, urging swift justice against those responsible. Prime Ministers Modi and Ishiba called for actions against UN-listed terrorist groups, addressed peace in Ukraine and the Middle East, and stressed humanitarian concerns in Gaza.
In a significant diplomatic move, India and Japan have jointly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, pushing for the immediate justice of those responsible. This comes after summit discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Shigeru Ishiba.
Both leaders expressed grave concerns over cross-border terrorism and vowed to combat UN-listed terrorist groups. The leaders referenced the UN Security Council report highlighting The Resistance Front's link to the tragic April 22 attack claiming 26 lives. India and Japan called for eliminating terrorist financing channels and addressing transnational crime nexuses.
Furthering their diplomatic agenda, Modi and Ishiba pledged support for peace efforts in Ukraine and urged restraint in the Middle East to safeguard civilians. They emphasized the need for a humanitarian resolution in Gaza, advocating for a ceasefire and hostages' release to alleviate distress.
