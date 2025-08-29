Left Menu

Spies, Secrets, and Scandals: Austrian Intelligence Officer Charged in Espionage Case

A former Austrian intelligence officer, Egisto Ott, has been indicted on charges related to espionage for a Russian intelligence service. Between 2017 and 2021, Ott allegedly passed sensitive information to Jan Marsalek, linked to the Russian FSB. Another police officer is also accused in the scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:17 IST
Spies, Secrets, and Scandals: Austrian Intelligence Officer Charged in Espionage Case
  • Country:
  • Austria

In a significant development in Austria's espionage history, former intelligence officer Egisto Ott has been indicted on charges of collaborating with a Russian intelligence service.

The Vienna prosecutors have accused Ott of conducting espionage that compromised Austria's national security. He is alleged to have gathered and shared sensitive data with Jan Marsalek, a fugitive wanted for fraud since the collapse of the Wirecard company in 2020. Marsalek has purported connections with the Russian FSB since 2014.

Prosecutors claim Ott received financial compensation for his services. A second suspect, an unnamed police officer, faces accusations of facilitating Ott's activities by unlawfully sharing police data. Both could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

Tamil Nadu's Global Investment Mission: CM Stalin's Overseas Agenda

 India
2
India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Running

India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Runn...

 India
3
U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

U.S. Tightens Grip on Chip Equipment Exports to China

 Global
4
Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

Joni Ernst's Unexpected Senate Exit?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025