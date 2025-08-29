Spies, Secrets, and Scandals: Austrian Intelligence Officer Charged in Espionage Case

In a significant development in Austria's espionage history, former intelligence officer Egisto Ott has been indicted on charges of collaborating with a Russian intelligence service.

The Vienna prosecutors have accused Ott of conducting espionage that compromised Austria's national security. He is alleged to have gathered and shared sensitive data with Jan Marsalek, a fugitive wanted for fraud since the collapse of the Wirecard company in 2020. Marsalek has purported connections with the Russian FSB since 2014.

Prosecutors claim Ott received financial compensation for his services. A second suspect, an unnamed police officer, faces accusations of facilitating Ott's activities by unlawfully sharing police data. Both could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

