Turkey Closes Ports to Israeli Vessels Amid Gaza Conflict

Turkey has imposed measures banning Israeli ships and planes, and halted trade amid tensions over Israel's actions in Gaza. The Turkish government accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and has sought international intervention. Aid flights to Gaza are pending Jordan's approval, according to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey has taken decisive steps to sever economic and logistical ties with Israel, as tensions escalate over Israel's military action in Gaza. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced a prohibition on Israeli and Turkish vessels interfacing at each other's ports, and restrictions on aviation traffic in Turkish airspace.

Turkey has been a vocal critic of Israel's offensive in Gaza, accusing it of committing genocide, a claim refuted by Israel. The Turkish government has not only halted all trade but also urged international actions against Israel, pressing world powers to reconsider their support.

Amidst this backdrop, Turkey awaits Jordanian approval to commence humanitarian air drops to assist Gaza. The Israeli government has yet to respond to these developments. Meanwhile, Turkish port authorities have quietly implemented procedures requiring shipping agents to affirm that their vessels and cargo are not linked to Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

