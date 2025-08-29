Left Menu

Voter ID Card Chaos: Congress Uncovers 200 Cards in Mumbra

The Thane Congress has uncovered nearly 200 misplaced voter ID cards from a bag in Mumbra, prompting the party to demand an investigation. The discovery of non-existent addresses on these cards raises concerns about potential electoral discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:04 IST
Voter ID Card Chaos: Congress Uncovers 200 Cards in Mumbra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane unit of the Congress party has raised concerns after discovering nearly 200 voter ID cards in a bag in Mumbra. The cards were found during post-Ganeshotsav cleaning at Ganesh Ghat, said party leader Rahul Pingle.

A team led by Congress block president Nilesh Patil rushed to the scene and reported that many of the addresses on the voter ID cards did not exist. This discovery prompted the Congress delegation to submit the documentation to Sandeep Thorat, Voter Registration Officer of the 149 Assembly Constituency, urgently requesting a comprehensive investigation.

Attempts to reach election authorities for comments on this matter have been unsuccessful. The incident has raised questions about the integrity of the electoral process in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Jhansi Court's Landmark Sentence in Minor's Case

Justice Served: Jhansi Court's Landmark Sentence in Minor's Case

 India
2
Sports Sensations: Record-Breaking Moments and Off-Field Drama

Sports Sensations: Record-Breaking Moments and Off-Field Drama

 Global
3
PWD's Ambitious Plan: Elevating Delhi's Ring Road

PWD's Ambitious Plan: Elevating Delhi's Ring Road

 India
4
Strengthening Security: NSG's Multi-Agency Anti-Terror Drill

Strengthening Security: NSG's Multi-Agency Anti-Terror Drill

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025