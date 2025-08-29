Voter ID Card Chaos: Congress Uncovers 200 Cards in Mumbra

The Thane unit of the Congress party has raised concerns after discovering nearly 200 voter ID cards in a bag in Mumbra. The cards were found during post-Ganeshotsav cleaning at Ganesh Ghat, said party leader Rahul Pingle.

A team led by Congress block president Nilesh Patil rushed to the scene and reported that many of the addresses on the voter ID cards did not exist. This discovery prompted the Congress delegation to submit the documentation to Sandeep Thorat, Voter Registration Officer of the 149 Assembly Constituency, urgently requesting a comprehensive investigation.

Attempts to reach election authorities for comments on this matter have been unsuccessful. The incident has raised questions about the integrity of the electoral process in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)