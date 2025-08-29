Rajasthan Fugitive Arrested in Odisha for Infamous Exam Paper Leaks
Vinod Kumar Rewad, wanted for multiple exam paper leaks in Rajasthan, was apprehended by the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group in Odisha. The fugitive, who tried to hide his identity by working at a railway bridge site, carried a reward for information leading to his capture.
The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has successfully apprehended Vinod Kumar Rewad, a man wanted in several high-profile paper leak cases, from Odisha. The arrest was executed by the SOG team, following a sustained manhunt across state lines.
According to Additional Director General V K Singh, Rewad, a resident of Jaipur district's Doongri Kala, was involved in leak cases associated with the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam, the senior teacher grade-II exam, and the school lecturer grade-I exam. The state had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Rewad was located in Daspalla, Nayagarh district, Odisha, working covertly at a railway bridge site to obscure his identity. Following his arrest, he was presented before a local court, which has remanded him to police custody until September 4, as the investigation continues.
