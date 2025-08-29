Rajasthan Fugitive Arrested in Odisha for Infamous Exam Paper Leaks

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has successfully apprehended Vinod Kumar Rewad, a man wanted in several high-profile paper leak cases, from Odisha. The arrest was executed by the SOG team, following a sustained manhunt across state lines.

According to Additional Director General V K Singh, Rewad, a resident of Jaipur district's Doongri Kala, was involved in leak cases associated with the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam, the senior teacher grade-II exam, and the school lecturer grade-I exam. The state had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Rewad was located in Daspalla, Nayagarh district, Odisha, working covertly at a railway bridge site to obscure his identity. Following his arrest, he was presented before a local court, which has remanded him to police custody until September 4, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)