Revamping Recruitment: APPSC's New Era Begins in Arunachal Pradesh
Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the need for timely examinations by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. Inaugurating the new APPSC office, Khandu highlighted swift recruitment processes and recognized APPSC's efforts in conducting efficient civil services examinations, regaining trust among job seekers.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu underscored the importance of a transparent and efficient examination system by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), advocating for an annual recruitment calendar.
During the inauguration of the new APPSC office in Itanagar, Khandu urged timely department requisitions to avoid recruitment delays. 'We must not repeat past errors,' he emphasized, acknowledging previous hardships faced by the youth.
Highlighting recent progress, he mentioned that 245 candidates have been selected since last August, with ongoing recruitment for 277 more positions. The APPSC's swift execution of civil services exams and rapid result announcements was particularly lauded, with Khandu acknowledging the regained trust from the educated youth of the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
